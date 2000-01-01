Xcel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - XELB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - XELB
- Market Cap$31.470m
- SymbolNASDAQ:XELB
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINUS98400M1018
Company Profile
Xcel Brands Inc is a media and brand management company engaged in the design, production, licensing, marketing, and direct to consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products.