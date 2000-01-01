Xcel Energy Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:XEL)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - XEL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - XEL
- Market Cap$34.086bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:XEL
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
- Currency
- ISINUS98389B1008
Company Profile
Xcel Energy manages utilities serving 3.7 million electric customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers in eight states. Its utilities are Northern States Power, which serves customers in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Michigan; Public Service Company of Colorado; and Southwestern Public Service Company, which serves customers in Texas and New Mexico. It is one of the largest renewable energy providers in the U.S. with one third of its electricity sales coming from renewable energy.Xcel Energy Inc manages utilities to serve over 3.5 million electric customers and 2.0 million natural gas customers across United States. The company through its subsidiary firms operates the electric and gas business in US and Mexico.