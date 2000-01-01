Company Profile

Xcel Energy manages utilities serving 3.7 million electric customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers in eight states. Its utilities are Northern States Power, which serves customers in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Michigan; Public Service Company of Colorado; and Southwestern Public Service Company, which serves customers in Texas and New Mexico. It is one of the largest renewable energy providers in the U.S. with one third of its electricity sales coming from renewable energy.Xcel Energy Inc manages utilities to serve over 3.5 million electric customers and 2.0 million natural gas customers across United States. The company through its subsidiary firms operates the electric and gas business in US and Mexico.