Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - XCRA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - XCRA
- Market Cap$783.640m
- SymbolNASDAQ:XCRA
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
- Currency
- ISINUS98400J1088
Company Profile
Xcerra Corp provides test and handling capital equipment, interface products, test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries.