Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - XCRA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - XCRA

  • Market Cap$783.640m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:XCRA
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINUS98400J1088

Company Profile

Xcerra Corp provides test and handling capital equipment, interface products, test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries.

Latest XCRA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .