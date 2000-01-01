Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, engineers and manufactures products to transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean energy. The company has three reportable segments namely Systems, Infrastructure and Support. It generates maximum revenue from the Systems segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from the United States and also has an operation in Canada, France, Italy, China, and Other Countries. Its product lines are natural gas dryers for natural gas refueling stations; compressed gas filtration; biogas purification; associated gas; engineering services; and air dryers.Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, engineers and manufactures products to transform raw gases into clean energy. It offers gas purification, generation and filtration solutions for gases and compressed air.