Xemplar Energy Corp (TSX:XE.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - XE.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - XE.H
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:XE.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA9840072032
Company Profile
Xemplar Energy Corp is a Canadian based exploration company. is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing uranium properties. It’s mining property and project includes Warmbad, Cape Cross, Aus and Garub regions of Namibia.