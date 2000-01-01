Xemplar Energy Corp (TSX:XE.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - XE.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - XE.H

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:XE.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA9840072032

Company Profile

Xemplar Energy Corp is a Canadian based exploration company. is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing uranium properties. It’s mining property and project includes Warmbad, Cape Cross, Aus and Garub regions of Namibia.

Latest XE.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .