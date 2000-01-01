Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)

North American company
Company Info - XBIO

  • Market Cap$8.920m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:XBIO
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9840155033

Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, research and development of next-generation biologic drugs and novel orphan oncology therapeutics.

