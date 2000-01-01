Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - XHR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - XHR

  • Market Cap$2.452bn
  • SymbolNYSE:XHR
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Hotel & Motel
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9840171030

Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels in United States.

Latest XHR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .