Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Share Price

Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company have two commercially available products, Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia and Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis.Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel non-aqueous formulation technology platforms, XeriSol and XeriJect, to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations.