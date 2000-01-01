Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel non-aqueous formulation technology platforms, XeriSol and XeriJect, to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its pipeline products are Diazepam, Pramlintide-Insulin, Self-Administered Glucagon, and others.Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel non-aqueous formulation technology platforms, XeriSol and XeriJect, to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations.