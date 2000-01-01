Xero Ltd (ASX:XRO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - XRO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - XRO
- Market CapAUD11.463bn
- SymbolASX:XRO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINNZXROE0001S2
Company Profile
Xero Ltd is cloud-based accounting software provider. It serves the small and medium enterprise, or SME, and accounting practice markets across New Zealand. The company aims at expanding its business internationally with a focus on the UK and US.