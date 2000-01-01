Xeros Technology Group (LSE:XSG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - XSG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - XSG
- Market Cap£8.370m
- SymbolLSE:XSG
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BJFLLV84
Company Profile
Xeros Technology Group PLC is a platform technology company that is reinventing water intensive industrial and commercial processes by reducing water and chemistry usage with its polymer technologies.