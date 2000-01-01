Xeros Technology Group (LSE:XSG)

UK company
Market Info - XSG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - XSG

  • Market Cap£8.370m
  • SymbolLSE:XSG
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BJFLLV84

Company Profile

Xeros Technology Group PLC is a platform technology company that is reinventing water intensive industrial and commercial processes by reducing water and chemistry usage with its polymer technologies.

