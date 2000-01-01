Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Hldgs Co Ltd (SEHK:520)

Market Info - 520

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 520

  • Market CapHKD9.428bn
  • SymbolSEHK:520
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG982971072

Company Profile

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Hldgs Co Ltd owns and operates hundreds of Xiabu Xiabu fast-casual hot pot restaurants. The company operates exclusively in China, and Xiabuxiabu's sole operating segment is its restaurant operations.

Latest 520 news

