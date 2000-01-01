Company Profile

Xiamen International Port Co Ltd is a port terminal operator in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China. It is also providing full scale ancillary value-added port services. The group is principally engaged in container loading and unloading and storage for international and domestic trade, bulk/general cargo loading and unloading and storage and ancillary value-added port services, including port-related logistics, tugboat services, shipping agency and tallying as well as the manufacturing, processing and selling of building materials and the trading of merchandise in Xiamen. The core businesses of the group are mainly operated in Xiamen City, the PRC, besides the Core Businesses, the group is also engaged in the long term investment business.Xiamen International Port Co Ltd is engaged in container, bulk and cargo loading and unloading businesses and providing ancillary value-added port services, manufacturing and selling of building materials and trading of merchandise.