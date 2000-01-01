Company Profile

Xi'an Haitian Antenna Technologies Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries is primarily engaged in research and development, manufacture and sale of base station antennas and related products. The products offered by the group include underwater imaging, underwater machinery, drones, avionics imaging, monitoring, automotive electronics, mechanical equipment and others.Xi'an Haitiantian Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in research and development, manufacturing and sale of base station antennas and related products. Its operations are located in the PRC and Asia.