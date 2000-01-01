Xi’an Haitian Antenna Technologies Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:8227)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8227
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8227
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8227
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINCNE1000001D2
Company Profile
Xi'an Haitian Antenna Technologies Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries is primarily engaged in research and development, manufacture and sale of base station antennas and related products. The products offered by the group include underwater imaging, underwater machinery, drones, avionics imaging, monitoring, automotive electronics, mechanical equipment and others.Xi'an Haitiantian Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in research and development, manufacturing and sale of base station antennas and related products. Its operations are located in the PRC and Asia.