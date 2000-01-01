XiangXing International Holding Ltd (SEHK:1732)

APAC company
Market Info - 1732

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1732

  • Market CapHKD265.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1732
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9831A1067

Company Profile

XiangXing International Holding Ltd is a provider of intra-port and logistics services. It offers freight forwarding, inland transport and port services.

