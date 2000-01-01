Xiezhong International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3663)

APAC company
Market Info - 3663

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3663

  • Market CapHKD1.352bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3663
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9828P1081

Company Profile

Xiezhong International Holdings Ltd is a supplier of HVAC systems (HVAC - Heating, Ventilation, and Air-conditioning) for SUVs (sport utility vehicles), pickup trucks and heavy trucks.

