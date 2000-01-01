Company Profile

Founded in 1984, Xilinx is the top designer of FPGAs by market share. Its chips are critical in the performance of various devices in the communications, data processing, industrial, consumer, and automotive markets. Xilinx designs and sells chips, but it outsources manufacturing to third-party chip foundries such as TSMC.Xilinx Inc is a semiconductor manufacturing company. It engages in designing programmable logic such as chips for multiple applications that include communications, data processing, industrial, and automobile markets.