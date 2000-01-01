Xin Point Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1571)
- Market CapHKD2.086bn
- SymbolSEHK:1571
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- ISINKYG9830R1002
Xin Point Holdings Ltd is a manufacturer of automotive plastic electroplating components in China. It offers automotive interior decorative electroplated compenents of passenger vehicles such as interior door handles, door trim, and cluster rings.