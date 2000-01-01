XING SE (XETRA:O1BC)

Market Info - O1BC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - O1BC

  • Market Cap€1.973bn
  • SymbolXETRA:O1BC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000XNG8888

Company Profile

XING SE is a social network operator. It is a German based technology company engaged in operating a career-oriented social networking website. Through its website it offers a network for professionals to connect.

Latest O1BC news

