Xingda International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1899)

APAC company
Market Info - 1899

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1899

  • Market CapHKD3.307bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1899
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9827V1068

Company Profile

Xingda International Holdings Ltd is an auto parts manufacturer. Its products are radial tire cords, bead and other wires for trucks and cars in China.

