Xinghua Port Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1990)

  • Market CapHKD814.410m
  • SymbolSEHK:1990
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorInfrastructure Operations
  • ISINSG9999018451

Company Profile

Xinghua Port Holdings Ltd operates and manages two adjacent ports in China, CXP Port and CCIP Port. It handles a range of cargo types including pulp and paper cargo, steel cargo, logs, project equipment, containers, and other general cargo.

