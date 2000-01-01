Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:811)

APAC company
Market Info - 811

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 811

  • Market CapHKD7.107bn
  • SymbolSEHK:811
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorPublishing
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000004B0

Company Profile

Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co Ltd is engaged in publishing of books, periodicals and audio-visual products and distribution of textbooks and supplementary materials. Its segments include Publishing segment and Distribution segment.

Currently there for this company.