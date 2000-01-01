Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:811)
- Market CapHKD7.107bn
- SymbolSEHK:811
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorPublishing
- Currency
- ISINCNE1000004B0
Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co Ltd is engaged in publishing of books, periodicals and audio-visual products and distribution of textbooks and supplementary materials. Its segments include Publishing segment and Distribution segment.