Company Profile

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co Ltd operates as a multi-brand fashion group in China. It offers products such as Tops, Bottoms, Dresses, and accessories related to it under the brands' La Chapelle, Puella, 7 Modifier, Candie's, La Babite, POTE, JACK WALK, Marc Ecko, 8eM, La Chapelle+ and invested brands Siatella, GARTINE, Tanni, Maria Luisa, NN, INMIX, SaintBuD. The business activity of the group is functioned through the online, retail platform, and others.Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co Ltd is engaged in designing, marketing, and sale of apparel products. Its products include Tops, Bottoms, Dresses and accessories related to it.