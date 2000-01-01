Xinjiang Tianye Water Saving Irrigation System Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:840)

APAC company
Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Company Info - 840

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:840
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000004P0

Company Profile

Xinjiang Tianye Water Saving Irrigation System Co Ltd is a China-based firm engaged in the manufacture of plastic products. Its activities include the production and marketing of agriculture plastic water-saving irrigation equipment and plastic pipelines, and construction and installation of water saving irrigation systems. The company's products include the drip tape with side flipper, integral dripline with the molded flat dripper, On-line pressure compensating dripline, PVC pipe, PE hose, filters, fittings, and connectors. It also offers installation services for water saving irrigation systems.Xinjiang Tianye Water Saving Irrigation System Co Ltd is engaged in the design, manufacturing and sales of drip films, PVC/PE pipelines and drip assemblies used in agricultural water saving irrigation system. It also provides installation services.

