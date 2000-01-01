Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co Ltd H (SEHK:3833)

  • Market CapHKD939.250m
  • SymbolSEHK:3833
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000007G2

Company Profile

Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co Ltd is a nickel cathode producer using nickel sulfide resources and also engaged in mining, ore processing, smelting and refining operations and sales of nickel, copper and other non-ferrous metals.

