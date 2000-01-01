Xinte Energy Co Ltd Shs -H (SEHK:1799)

APAC company
Market Info - 1799

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1799

  • Market CapHKD6.120bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1799
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSolar
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000023G9

Company Profile

Xinte Energy Co Ltd is engaged in manufacturing of solar grade polysilicon and photovoltaic project developers. Its segments include Polysilicon Production, Engineering and Construction Contracting, Build-Own-Operate and others.

