Xinte Energy Co Ltd Shs -H (SEHK:1799)
Market Info - 1799
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1799
- Market CapHKD6.120bn
- SymbolSEHK:1799
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSolar
- Currency
- ISINCNE1000023G9
Company Profile
Xinte Energy Co Ltd is engaged in manufacturing of solar grade polysilicon and photovoltaic project developers. Its segments include Polysilicon Production, Engineering and Construction Contracting, Build-Own-Operate and others.