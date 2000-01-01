Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises Ltd (SEHK:8328)

APAC company
Market Info - 8328

Company Info - 8328

  • Market CapHKD907.390m
  • SymbolSEHK:8328
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9830W1096

Company Profile

Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises Ltd provides vehicle glass repairs and replacement services to privately-owned passenger vehicles, taxis, trucks, buses and coaches in Hong Kong. Its services include glass sale, glass repair and glass cutting.

Latest 8328 news

