Company Profile

Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises Ltd is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of vehicle glass repairs and replacement. It operates through the four segments. The Sales of Automobile Glass with Installation and Repair Services segment which derives majority revenue includes service centers and a motorcade service team with vehicles for the sales of automobile glass with installation and repair services. The Production and Sales of Lithium Battery Products segment offer manufacturing business of lithium battery products. The battery pack and energy storage system segment engaged in the development, processing and sale of battery pack and energy storage system. Other segments involved in trading of forklift and Wind farm related business.Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises Ltd provides vehicle glass repairs and replacement services to privately-owned passenger vehicles, taxis, trucks, buses and coaches in Hong Kong. Its services include glass sale, glass repair and glass cutting.