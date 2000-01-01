Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd produces and sells glass products and automobile, rubber and plastic components. Its products are float glass, architectural glass, automobile glass and electronic glass. Float glass segment covers production of European gray glass, f-green glass and clear glass for buildings, cars, furniture, decoration, optical instruments and automobiles. Automobile glass segment consists of production of solar-x-heat reflective auto glass, automobile tempered glass and auto laminated glass. Architectural glass segment includes manufacturing of architectural glasses. The company derives majority of its revenues from float glass segment.