Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd (SEHK:868)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 868
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 868
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:868
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG9828G1082
Company Profile
Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd produces and sells glass products and automobile, rubber and plastic components. Its products are float glass, architectural glass, automobile glass and electronic glass. Float glass segment covers production of European gray glass, f-green glass and clear glass for buildings, cars, furniture, decoration, optical instruments and automobiles. Automobile glass segment consists of production of solar-x-heat reflective auto glass, automobile tempered glass and auto laminated glass. Architectural glass segment includes manufacturing of architectural glasses. The company derives majority of its revenues from float glass segment.Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd produces and sells glass products and automobile, rubber and plastic components. Its products are float glass, architectural glass, automobile glass and electronic glass.