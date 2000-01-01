Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd (SEHK:968)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 968

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 968

  • Market CapHKD43.236bn
  • SymbolSEHK:968
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSolar
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9829N1025

Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd is engaged in the production and sale of solar glass products. Its products include PV Glass, AR Photovoltaic Glass, Backboard glass, Double glass modules, ITO Glass and Ultraclear Patterned Glass.

Latest 968 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .