Xior Student Housing NV (EURONEXT:XIOR)
Company Info - XIOR
- Market Cap€770.280m
- SymbolEURONEXT:XIOR
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- ISINBE0974288202
Company Profile
Xior Student Housing NV is residential public RREC in the student housing sector. It offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities and en-suite rooms to fully-equipped studios.