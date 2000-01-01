Xiwang Special Steel Co Ltd (SEHK:1266)
- Market CapHKD1.078bn
- SymbolSEHK:1266
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSteel
- Currency
- ISINHK0000101367
Xiwang Special Steel Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It is also engaged in trading of commodities including iron ore, dust, coke and sale of by-products including steel slag, steam and electricity.