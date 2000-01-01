Xometry Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:XMTR)

North American company
Company Info - XMTR

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:XMTR
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSpecialty Industrial Machinery
  • Currency
  • ISINUS98423F1093

Company Profile

Xometry Inc is engaged in providing AI-enabled manufacturing equipment. Its buyers include engineers, product designers, procurement and supply chain personnel, inventors, and business owners. The manufacturing processes offered by the company include CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Urethane Casting, 3D Printing, and Die Casting.

