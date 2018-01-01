XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XRTX) Share Price

Company Profile

XORTX Therapeutics Inc is focused on developing drug therapies for orphan disease like polycystic kidney disease, and treatment of health consequences caused by chronic high serum uric acid which include cardiovascular disease and diabetes.