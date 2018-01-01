XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XRTX) Share Price

XRTX
XORTX Therapeutics Inc
North American company
Healthcare
Biotechnology
Company Profile
XORTX Therapeutics Inc is focused on developing drug therapies for orphan disease like polycystic kidney disease, and treatment of health consequences caused by chronic high serum uric acid which include cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
NASDAQ:XRTX
CA98420Q2071
USD
