Xos Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:XOS) Share Price

Xos Inc Ordinary Shares

Company Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company's primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last mile routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets zero emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership basis than internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts.

Symbol

NASDAQ:XOS

ISIN

US98423B1089

Currency

USD

