XPD Soccer Gear Group Ltd (ASX:XPD)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD5.690m
  • SymbolASX:XPD
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorFootwear And Accessories
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000XPD7

Company Profile

XPD Soccer Gear Group Ltd designs, develops and sells XPD brand products through its in-house product design and development team. The Company also manufactures sports footwear for international footwear brands such as Joma, Kinetix & Yonex.

