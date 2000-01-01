XPeng Inc Class A (SEHK:9868)

APAC company
Market Info - 9868

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 9868

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:9868
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Manufacturers
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG982AW1003

Company Profile

XPeng Inc is a Smart Electric Vehicle company designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing smart electric vehicles in China. The company manufactures environmentally friendly vehicles, namely an SUV (the G3) and a four-door sports sedan (the P7). It targets the mid-to high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market.

