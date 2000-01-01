Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market Cap$1.037bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:XPER
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
  • ISINUS98421B1008

Company Profile

Xperi Corp is a provider of semiconductor packaging and interconnect solutions and intellectual property products to original equipment manufacturers. Its technologies include proprietary mobile and computational imaging.

