Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp is a provider of semiconductor packaging and interconnects solutions and intellectual property products to original equipment manufacturers. The company has two reportable segments: Product Licensing segment and the Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment. It generates maximum revenue from the Product Licensing segment. The company has a presence in Korea, Japan, U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Taiwan and other countries of which it generates maximum revenue from Korea.Xperi Corp is a provider of semiconductor packaging and interconnect solutions and intellectual property products to original equipment manufacturers. Its technologies include proprietary mobile and computational imaging.