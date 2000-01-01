Company Profile

XPO Logistics SA is a provider of transportation and logistics services. It provides technology-enabled solutions for automotive and industrial customers. The company provides services to chemical, oil and gas, fashion, healthcare, industrial and construction, retail and e-commerce, technology and electrical goods, and food and beverage sectors.