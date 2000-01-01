Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands. Its diversified portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates; CycleBar-indoor cycling brand; StretchLab-one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; and Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout.