Xponential Fitness Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:XPOF)

North American company
  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

  • Market Cap$571.750m
  • SymbolNYSE:XPOF
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS98422X1019

Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands. Its diversified portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates; CycleBar-indoor cycling brand; StretchLab-one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; and Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout.

