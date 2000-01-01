XPS Pensions Group (LSE:XPS)
- Market Cap£261.000m
- SymbolLSE:XPS
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- Currency
- ISINGB00BDDN1T20
XPS Pensions Group PLC is a UK specialist in pensions actuarial, consulting and administration, providing a wide range of advisory and compliance services to over 1,200 pension scheme clients.