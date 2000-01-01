Xref Ltd (ASX:XF1)

APAC company
Company Info - XF1

  • Market CapAUD63.640m
  • SymbolASX:XF1
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000038531

Company Profile

Xref Ltd is a human resources technology company that automates the candidate reference process for employers. It is involved in leveraging database to provide predictive analytics that enables human resource directors to make data-driven decisions.

Latest XF1 news

