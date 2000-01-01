Company Profile

XSpray Pharma AB is a product development company with several product candidates in clinical development. It develops, sells and licenses generic versions of marketed cancer drugs, protein kinase inhibitors. The company primarily develops protein kinase inhibitors (PKI) for targeted cancer treatment.XSpray Pharma AB is a product development company with several product candidates in clinical development. It develops, sells and licenses generic versions of marketed cancer drugs, primarily protein kinase inhibitors.