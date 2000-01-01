XSpray Pharma AB (OMX:XSPRAY)

European company
Market Info - XSPRAY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - XSPRAY

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:XSPRAY
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0009973563

Company Profile

XSpray Pharma AB is a product development company with several product candidates in clinical development. It develops, sells and licenses generic versions of marketed cancer drugs, protein kinase inhibitors. The company primarily develops protein kinase inhibitors (PKI) for targeted cancer treatment.

