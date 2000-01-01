XTD Ltd (ASX:XTD)

APAC company
Market Info - XTD

Company Info - XTD

  • Market CapAUD5.020m
  • SymbolASX:XTD
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000XTD9

Company Profile

XTD Ltd provides cross-track digital media systems to rail transport advertising operators and outdoor media companies in Australia. It uses billboard-size LED television screens to broadcast advertising and information to train commuters.

Latest XTD news

