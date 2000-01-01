Xtep International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1368)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1368

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1368

  • Market CapHKD10.100bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1368
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG982771092

Company Profile

Xtep International Holdings Ltd is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, sales and marketing and brand management of sportswear, including footwear, apparel and accessories, sold mainly under XTEP.

Latest 1368 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .