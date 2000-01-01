Xtra-Gold Resources Corp (TSE:XTG)
- Market CapCAD25.730m
- SymbolTSE:XTG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINVGG9829R1038
Xtra-Gold Resources Corp is engaged in the exploration of gold properties exclusively in Ghana, West Africa in the search for mineral deposits, mineral resources and mineral reserves.