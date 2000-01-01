Xvivo Perfusion AB (OMX:XVIVO)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - XVIVO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - XVIVO
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:XVIVO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINSE0004840718
Company Profile
Xvivo Perfusion AB is a medical technology company which develops and markets innovative system solutions for the preservation and evaluation of donated organs outside the body awaiting transplantation. The company supply transplantation clinics worldwide with advanced technological products for the preservation and evaluation of lungs.Xvivo Perfusion AB is a medical technology company focused on developing optimized solutions for organ, tissue and cell preservation in connection with transplantation.