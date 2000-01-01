Company Profile

XXL Energy Corp is the Canada-based based petroleum and natural gas company. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties located in the United States. The company mainly operates through properties present in Canada and North America. The company holds an interest in Williston Basin located in North Dakota, Piceance Basin located in Colorado, Green River Basin and, other places. Most of its revenue is earned from the Canadian market.XXL Energy Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties located in the United States. The company holds an interest in Williston Basin, Piceance Basin, Green River Basin and, other places.