Yadea Group Holdings Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/RegS (SEHK:1585)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1585
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1585
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1585
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Manufacturers
- Currency
- ISINKYG9830F1063
Company Profile
Yadea Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company and its subsidiaries manufacture and sell electric, two-wheeled vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It is focused on designing, researching, developing, manufacturing and selling electric scooters, electric bicycles, batteries and chargers, and related accessories. The firm generates revenue from sales of electric two-wheeled vehicles and related accessories.Yadea Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries are involved in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing and selling electric scooters, electric bicycles and related accessories.