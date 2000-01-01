Company Profile

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company and its subsidiaries manufacture and sell electric, two-wheeled vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It is focused on designing, researching, developing, manufacturing and selling electric scooters, electric bicycles, batteries and chargers, and related accessories. The firm generates revenue from sales of electric two-wheeled vehicles and related accessories.Yadea Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries are involved in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing and selling electric scooters, electric bicycles and related accessories.